Whether your adventuresome lifestyle takes you along paved routes and byways or over back roads and 4×4 trails, Trailer Life’s new two-part Tiny Trailer series can help you find the perfect mini camping trailer to fit your needs.
Off-Road Tiny Trailers: Adventure Starts Here
The ultimate RV guide to lightweight, rugged off-grid camping trailers for those who seek adventure far beyond where the pavement ends.
On-Road Tiny Trailers: Camping Small and Light
The ultimate RV guide to cozy but comfortable mini camping trailers that are just right for free-roaming spirits with small tow vehicles.
Coming soon!
See Related Stories:
Tiny Trailer: Safari Condo Alto R1723
Tiny Trailer: Airstream Basecamp
Tiny Trailer: Classic Bean Roadster
Tiny Trailer: Into the Wild Overland Boreas AT
Tiny Trailer: Vorsheer XOC
Tiny Trailer: Hélio O2
Tiny Trailer: Camp365
Tiny Trailer: Cargo Camp 5×10
Tiny Trailer: Polydrop Limited Edition
Tiny Trailer: Winnebago Minnie Drop 190BH
Tiny Trailer: Coachmen Clipper Express 9.0TD
Tiny Trailer: Jayco Hummingbird 10RK
Tiny Trailer: Droplet Teardrop
Tiny Trailer: Little Guy Mini Max
A respected automotive and RV journalist and longtime Trailer Life contributor, Bruce W. Smith has held numerous editorial titles at automotive and boating magazines, and authored more than 1,000 articles, from tech to trailering. He considers his home state of Oregon a paradise for RVing and outdoor adventure.