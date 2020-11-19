RKS: New Off-Road Trailer Manufacturer

Adventure Awaits with a Purpose!

RKS, a Southern California company new to the off-road-trailer market, is crafting hand-built, durable and lightweight trailers that will take you way beyond where the pavement ends. The company’s Purpose is an all-aluminum 17-foot-3-inch-long adventure-seeker with the comforts of home that include a 5-inch-thick memory-foam queen mattress, a Truma VarioHeat Comfort furnace and AquaGo Comfort water heater, a spacious wet bath and a fully outfitted outdoor kitchen.

With tank capacities of 70 gallons freshwater, 25 gallons gray water and 60 gallons black water, plus a ceramic macerator toilet, off-grid trailblazing is possible. Three T-slots are incorporated into each side of the trailer to mount accessories like a carrier for a bicycle or surfboard. The exterior kitchen is accessed by lifting up the back wall (held up by gas struts), which also doubles as a protective overhead cover. Included is a 3.4-cubic-foot refrigerator/freezer, a professional-grade sink with a pull-down faucet, a soap dispenser and one-push filtered water dispenser. A stainless-steel countertop is set next to a 20,000-Btu two-burner LP-gas camp stove mounted on a side-hinged door that provides wind protection. Detachable magnetic lights can be moved around.

Closed, interior height is 4 feet, 3 inches, which is the height of the bedroom area. The bedroom has 120-volt AC outlets and 12-volt USB ports. Up front, where the entry door is, RKS’s Pop-Up, with four windows for ventilation and a view, over the wet bath raises interior height to just over 7 feet. The shower hose is long enough to reach outside, so you can rinse off before stepping inside.

Need more sleeping space? Attach the quick-setup rooftop tent and climb up the interior steps for a resting and lounging area. The Purpose utilizes walls, roof and floor made of honeycomb composite panels and custom corner extrusions for light weight and strength. Gross vehicle weight rating is 5,250 pounds, and claimed unloaded vehicle weight is 2,250 pounds. Base MSRP is $39,900.

RKS, www.rksoffroad.com