RV Makeover: 2018 Terry Classic

A Texas couple brightens up a 2018 Terry Classic travel trailer so the head-turning exterior doesn’t overshadow what’s inside.

I have always loved vintage trailers, but being brand new to RVing, my husband, Robbie, and I weren’t crazy about the problems that come with renovating and maintaining a 50-year-old one. After some research, we fell in love with the retro exterior and comfortable floorplan of the 2018 Heartland Terry Classic V21.

Our 22-foot Terry Classic has distinctive wraparound front windows and a shiny silver finish with a custom turquoise stripe on the outside, but the drab brown interior left a lot to be desired in the way of retro charm. So we began an extensive overhaul with a colorful Mexi-Cali theme that is more in tune with the punchy retro exterior.

We started by sanding the walls and wood veneer, and painting with a fresh, clean white, adding a pop of color with turquoise paint on the kitchen cabinets. The dinette cushions were reupholstered with turquoise faux tooled-leather vinyl on the seats and a cheery yellow stripe on the seat backs. We added fun, modern details like subway peel-and-stick backsplash tile, brushed-brass hardware and, our favorite detail, wallpaper with brightly colored butterflies covering the refrigerator.

In the bathroom, we ripped out the too-small shower and replaced it with a larger one with a small tub, which gives us more room and a place to bathe a child or dog. On the outside, Robbie had a trailer hitch welded to the back for a storage basket and bike rack.

Because we have full-time jobs, my husband and I worked on the renovation mostly on weekends over a two-month period, but we left no surface untouched inside. Our Terry Classic turns heads everywhere we bring it, and we couldn’t be happier with how the interior makeover turned out.

