Highland Ridge Roamer Fifth-Wheel

Have you seen Highland Ridge’s new Roamer fifth-wheel lineup? The Roamer is the mid-profile fifth-wheel you have been looking for. It offers a lower weight than the company’s full-profile fifth-wheels, while still offering a 100-inch wide-body design. Ranging from 31 feet to 38 feet and with unloaded vehicles weight starting at 9,500 pounds and up to 11,500 pounds, the Roamer lineup has the perfect combination of being lightweight and luxurious.

Featuring a new front cap with an automotive tinted window, 80-inch queen bed with adjustable power base and ample storage, the unique bedroom layout is sure to capture attention. You’ll also love the seamless solid-surface kitchen countertops, hardwood cabinet doors, large oven and three-burner range and glass cover, roller night shades, and residential vinyl flooring throughout.

With features such as LevelLoc™ – 4-point auto leveling with JT’s Strong Arm™ stabilizers, a PVC roofing membrane, ACCU-SLIDE™ slide system and Equa-Flex® Axle Suspension, you can feel confident in the Roamer’s construction.

The Roamer is the seventh model in Highland Ridge’s offering of fifth-wheels that offer arched ceilings, stainless-steel appliances and upgraded heating systems. Stay tuned for the release of the Roamer’s floorplans, specs and more coming soon from HighlandRidgeRV.com.