Jayco Jay Feather Micro travel trailer

Making its debut for model year 2021 is the Jay Feather Micro. This ultra-lightweight series premiers with five floorplans tailored to families, couples and even the solo adventurer. Although the Jay Feather Micro floorplans are small in size, they include many of the features found on other Jayco products. Construction highlights include: Stronghold VBL vacuum-bonded, laminated floor, side, rear and slide-room walls (if applicable), galvanized steel and impact-resistant wheel wells, and American-made, custom-engineered frames. Other standard features include 16-inch Goodyear American-made tires, roof-mount solar prep and inverter prewire.

Unique to this product lineup is the Jay Feather Micro 12SRK, a floorplan specifically designed for the 2,000-pound-tow-vehicle crowd and up. The 12SRK comes standard with 15-inch Goodyear American-made off-road tires, Azdel composite construction, a futon sofa and a 17-inch Blackstone griddle.

Based on dealer feedback and consumer demand, Jayco wanted to offer a rugged, off-road capable towable series catering to small and midsize tow vehicles. We decided it fit best in the Jay Feather family, which has been a top light-weight brand in the industry for many years! – John Fisher, Director of Product Development Jayco Lightweights

The Jay Feather Micro comes with Jayco’s industry-leading 2-year-limited and 3-year-structural warranty. Other competing features include a 55-gallon freshwater tank (25-gallon on the 12SRK), rear and side camera prep, perimeter brush guards, JaySMART LED lighting and an upgraded insulation package.

For more information regarding the Jay Feather Micro lineup, please visit us at Jayco.com or visit your local Jayco dealer.