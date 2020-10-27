Starcraft 2021 Super Lite Travel Trailer Lineup

By
Sponsored Content
-
exterior view of Starcraft Super Lite 281BH travel trailer

Perfect for Camping, Pure & Simple – Starcraft’s 2021 Super Lite travel trailer lineup is ready for your next adventure with eight floorplans to choose from. You can feel confident with construction features such as a PVC Roofing Membrane, forced-air heated enclosed underbelly, a fiberglass front cap with LED lighting and TuffShell side wall construction — vacuum-bonded lamination process, reinforced with heavy-duty fiberglass on double-welded aluminum frames filled with rigid foam insulation.

Bunk beds in Starcraft Super Lite 281BHS
The single-slide 281BH has double-over-double bunks and can sleep up to 10 campers.

For 2021, Starcraft debuted a new interior décor — Graystone — featuring gray cabinetry in the kitchen, white cabinetry in the bathroom and cherry cabinetry for the entertainment center, which now includes a TV with built-in stereo and Bluetooth connectivity.

Other enhancements include new hardwood cabinet doors, wall paneling, vinyl flooring and slideout fascia. The Super Lite also offers residential-style vinyl flooring throughout, no heat registers in the floor, and flush-floor slides to make it kid and pet friendly and easy to clean. With a variety of Super Lite floorplans you are sure to find the best travel trailer for your crew.

Living area and kitchen of 2021 Starcraft Super Lite 281BH travel trailerPictured here is Starcraft’s 2021 33-foot Super Lite 281BH featuring all the above, plus double-over-double bunks, under-bed storage drawers, a laundry chute, a residential high-rise faucet with pull-down sprayer, and exterior pass-through storage with motion lighting.

Exterior pass-through storage on Starcraft Super Lite travel trailer
Exterior pass-through storage is at the front of the 281BH under the bedroom.

Starcraft, www.starcraftrv.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here