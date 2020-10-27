Starcraft 2021 Super Lite Travel Trailer Lineup

Perfect for Camping, Pure & Simple – Starcraft’s 2021 Super Lite travel trailer lineup is ready for your next adventure with eight floorplans to choose from. You can feel confident with construction features such as a PVC Roofing Membrane, forced-air heated enclosed underbelly, a fiberglass front cap with LED lighting and TuffShell side wall construction — vacuum-bonded lamination process, reinforced with heavy-duty fiberglass on double-welded aluminum frames filled with rigid foam insulation.

For 2021, Starcraft debuted a new interior décor — Graystone — featuring gray cabinetry in the kitchen, white cabinetry in the bathroom and cherry cabinetry for the entertainment center, which now includes a TV with built-in stereo and Bluetooth connectivity.

Other enhancements include new hardwood cabinet doors, wall paneling, vinyl flooring and slideout fascia. The Super Lite also offers residential-style vinyl flooring throughout, no heat registers in the floor, and flush-floor slides to make it kid and pet friendly and easy to clean. With a variety of Super Lite floorplans you are sure to find the best travel trailer for your crew.

Pictured here is Starcraft’s 2021 33-foot Super Lite 281BH featuring all the above, plus double-over-double bunks, under-bed storage drawers, a laundry chute, a residential high-rise faucet with pull-down sprayer, and exterior pass-through storage with motion lighting.

Starcraft, www.starcraftrv.com