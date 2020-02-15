Featuring an inviting L-shaped sofa in a flush-floor slideout, the easy-towing Super Lite 212FB travel trailer shines brightly in the Starcraft galaxy

The Super Lite 212FB, the best-selling model in the Starcraft family of towable RVs, features an open concept with tremendous floor space. This spaciousness is accentuated by a carpet-free interior and an inviting L-shaped chaise lounge/sleeper sofa, which create a living area that seasoned campers have, until now, only dreamt of.

Taller ceilings (6 feet, 9 inches), an 80-inch-wide residential queen-size bed, a larger shower with radius glass doors and an oversized pass-through storage area are just a few of the amenities that couples appreciate. The fully walkable roof with a maintenance-free membrane, vacuum-bonded exterior walls and fully enclosed and heated underside are examples of high-quality construction not typically found in this class of travel trailer.

If weight is a question, this 4,730-pound trailer (UVW) with a full-depth slide is towable by most properly equipped SUVs on the market. Tandem axles with aluminum wheels make it easy to pull.

Other appealing features include a convenient and stable SolidStep exterior step, a power tongue jack, two 7-gallon LP-gas cylinders with a protective cover, a cold-water spray port on the front of the trailer and a hot/cold faucet on the rear of the trailer. In the kitchen there’s a deep single-bowl stainless-steel sink and an abundance of counter space. The Super Lite 212FB also offers the largest air conditioner in its class.

Starcraft Camping….. Pure and Simple!

Manufacturer’s Specifications

2020 Starcraft Super Lite 212FB

Exterior Length: 23′ 6″

Exterior Width: 8′ 1″

Interior Height: 6′ 9″

Exterior Height with A/C: 11′

Freshwater Cap.: 51 gal.

Black-Water Cap.: 29 gal

Gray-Water Cap.: 29 gal.

LP-Gas Cap.: 14 gal.

UVW: 4,730 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 415 lbs.

GVWR: 6,400 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $29,198

www.starcraftrv.com/floorplan/super-lite-212fb-2020