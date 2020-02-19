Get ready to be amazed at River Run RV Resort where you never have to choose between rugged and relaxing. At this gorgeous getaway just minutes from Granby, Colorado, you get the best of both worlds as you embark into the great outdoors, or just stay onsite and enjoy resort-style amenities.

Whether you’re RVing or staying in one of the cozy vacation rentals, you’ll feed your need to camp.

Grand Adventures Around Granby

The Granby area, one of Colorado’s best-kept secrets, is bursting with beauty, rugged adventures and some much-needed relaxation — a place full of the restfulness of nature, adrenaline-pumping activities and endless memories.

Drive or take the shuttle service to enjoy a great selection of shops and restaurants, plus year-round activities such as rodeos, farmers markets and fishing tournaments.

You can also visit the popular attractions at Rocky Mountain National Park and Winter Park Resort, less than a 30-minute drive from the resort. Or spend the day exploring the must-see attractions of the Mile High City of Denver, less than two hours away.

Mountains of Amenities

At River Run, there’s no shortage of world-class amenities to enjoy when you’re not out and about. The resort offers facilities that are perfect for planning big events like weddings or a family reunion with catering services available for your convenience.

Here’s a list of featured amenities:

Headwaters Tavern

Beach-Entry Swimming Pool and Hot Tubs

Trading Post General Store

SunFit Wellness Center

Glacier Lanes Mini Bowling Alley

Elk Ridge Ballroom

Apex Arcade

Summit Bar & Grill

Yoga Lawn

Event Lawn and Amphitheater

Welcome Center and Gift Shop

Off-Leash Dog Parks

Sport-Court Complex

Camp or Glamp

Every journey needs a starting point, and River Run has accommodations for every mountain getaway. Enjoy a rustic tent adventure under the starry skies or set up your RV on one of the spacious pull-through sites featuring full hookups and level concrete pads. Or experience a mountain retreat in a fully appointed vacation rental.

And in summer 2020, you can create your perfect glamping experience in one of the resort’s new Yurts, Conestoga Wagons or Adventure Tents.

Reserve Your Stay Today

Book your reservation now for this year-round resort in Granby, Colorado, for an upscale mountain getaway. Don’t choose between rugged and relaxing. Choose River Run RV Resort and get the best of both worlds.