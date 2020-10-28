10-Minute Tech: Back Support

I can’t understand why RV makers build dinette seats with straight vertical backs. They’re like sitting in an uncomfortable church pew!

To remedy this in our Jayco Jay Flight travel trailer, I took a 4-foot-long GutterStuff foam gutter filter that’s made for keeping leaves and debris out of gutters, and cut it to fit the width of the seat back. The filter is already triangle-shaped to perfectly angle the back cushion slightly, pushing the base forward where your lower back rests.

I attached a couple of pieces of hook-and-loop fastener to hold it in place when getting to the under-seat storage. I added the extra cushioning to both sides of the dinette. You don’t see it, and it makes seating much more comfortable!

Greg Clark| Redding, California

