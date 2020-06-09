10-Minute Tech: Come to Grips

I store the sewer hose for my RV in the rear bumper with the end caps attached. Unfortunately, this made it difficult to get a good grip on the cap when removing the hose. My solution was to drill a small hole into the grip of the cap we use to seal off the hose and attach a cord with a loop in it. Now I just grab the cord and pull.

Donald Parmer | Fortson, Georgia

