10-Minute Tech: Custom Storage

Since we needed more space for storage and pantry items in our RV and didn’t need a washer and dryer, we transformed that closet into usable space. We bought two custom-sized Elfa pantry units, which met our needs. With six drawers in each unit, they allow us to organize the essential items we need while traveling.

We are now able to store everything from toothpicks to toilet paper. We even set up a “bar” in the 9-inch drawer by adding some padding to keep bottles from crashing together and breaking.

Leslie Dorion | Lutz, Florida

