10-Minute Tech: Hitching a Ride

I installed heavy-duty J-shaped storage utility double hooks on each side of my Keystone Cougar travel trailer’s A-frame to hold the weight-distributing spring bars when at a campsite to keep them off the ground. I bought the hooks from Amazon and installed them with ¼-inch self-tapping screws. It works great.

Robert Warner | Troutdale, Oregon

