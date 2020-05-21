The EZ Slide Topper Support featured in Kevin Livingston’s “Topper Popper” article in the March 2020 Trailer Life is one way to raise the slide-topper fabric so rainwater rolls off. A pair of inexpensive inflatable vinyl boat buoys with attached ropes can also do the trick.

Placed about 4 feet from the ends under each side of the topper, the buoys lift the material like a tent pole, but not enough to stretch the fabric. A short topper can probably get by with using just one buoy. The buoys, inflated to individual needs, will give just enough height for water to run off and not pool on the slide topper. Attached ropes make them easy to remove.

A note by the control panel will remind you to remove them before retracting the topper and slide.

Rick A. Diaz | Loxahatchee, Florida

