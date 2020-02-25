10-Minute Tech: Roomier Bathroom

The bathroom in our Heartland Mallard M27 travel trailer is on the small side. To make for a roomier shower, I installed a Stromberg Carlson Extend-A-Shower that I bought on Amazon. The shower rod extends to create more room inside the shower, and then it swings back in to make more room in the bathroom. We also hang wet items over the rod when it’s tucked in, and the water drips into the shower.

We bought a new shower curtain and like the look of our more usable bathroom — all for about $70 and a little install time.

David Johnson | Blue Springs, Missouri

Read more tips and tricks for making RV travel easier, safer and more pleasurable, submitted by Trailer Life readers, based on real-life RV experiences.

To submit an RV DIY tip of your own, email an explanation of the idea to [email protected] and attach at least one high-resolution photo.