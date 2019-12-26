10-Minute Tech: Secret Storage

We have a 2019 Keystone Outback. My husband was looking for the water pump, and during his search he noticed that the end tables on each side of the couch had screw-on fronts. One side housed the water pump, and the other was empty space. He removed the screws from the panels and took them off. I added a wooden knob to each panel, which I painted to match the other fixtures, then my husband placed hook-and-loop fastener material along the side edges of the frame and inside the new door. Now we have easy access to both spaces, and the one that was empty space is large enough to store five or six rolls of paper towels. The cost was less than $5, and it was done in no time at all.

Linda Nichols | Wintersville, Ohio

Tech Editor’s Note: This is a good use of empty space, but if there is wiring or heating equipment inside, do not store items in the space as it could present a fire hazard.

To submit an RV DIY tip of your own, email an explanation of the idea to [email protected] and attach at least one high-resolution photo.