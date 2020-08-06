I like to keep the lower shower-door tracks in our KZ Durango fifth-wheel looking nice and clean. To do that, I purchased a four-pack of ½-inch-thick 3-by-4-inch sponges and cut one of them into thirds. After showering, I simply slide the three glass doors to one side and insert the small sponges into the tracks next to the shower doors. I insert the larger sponges in the opposite end of the tracks and slide them toward the smaller sponges. I then rotate the sponges and make another pass on the track. To clean the other side, I remove the sponges, slide the shower doors to the other end of the track and repeat the process. Voilà! Clean and dry shower-door tracks!

Deborah Johannes | Box Elder, South Dakota

Read more tips and tricks for making RV travel easier, safer and more pleasurable, submitted by Trailer Life readers, based on real-life RV experiences.

To submit an RV DIY tip of your own, email an explanation of the idea to [email protected] and attach at least one high-resolution photo.