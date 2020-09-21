Stepping away from traditional bunkhouse floorplans gives this trailer a standout design

While bunkhouse models often share similar floorplans across manufacturers, the single-slide 2021 Coachmen Clipper Ultra-Lite 262BHS breaks the mold. The unique bunk setup and pass-through bathroom are two standout features that make it a unique family-friendly trailer, perfect for those who aren’t satisfied with the status quo.

Off to Bed

The east-west rear bunk beds are the most striking feature of the 262BHS. These raised double-over-double bunks are more easily accessible by little ones thanks to a set of wide, deep stairs. You can easily imagine kids eagerly climbing into their own cozy spaces.

Though the bunks aren’t in a totally separate room, a wall gives them a nice feeling of separation from the living room. Kids will appreciate that each bed has a window and a USB outlet. Storage shelves, cabinets and drawers provide plenty of wardrobe space nearby.

Unlike the kids, adults will have a private bedroom, found at the front of the trailer. It’s easy to make the 60-by-74-inch RV queen bed, thanks to the surrounding floor space. A separate entry door adds a nice cross breeze and easy access to the outdoors.

Space for Family to Gather

The Clipper Ultra-Lite 262BHS features a wide-open living room. Where traditional floorplans often have the sofa and U-shaped dinette located on the same wall, this model places them perpendicular to one another, making it easier for families to see each other while conversing.

The kitchen also takes a refreshing break from the expected. The microwave and burner-burner range are located on one wall, an L-shaped countertop with an undermount sink extends into the middle of the trailer, and a 7-cubic-foot refrigerator is found in the slideout opposite.

Another unique part of the 262BHS’s floorplan is the bathroom layout. This pass-through bathroom has a door leading to the living area and another leading to the bedroom, which creates a decent amount of floorspace.

Exterior Features

The Clipper 262BHS features a sharp graphics package, with black linear accents on the white aluminum exterior. There are no swirls in sight, giving it a more modern appearance. An outdoor kitchen and 18-foot awning extend the living space outdoors.

Generous tank sizes make the 262BHS ready for longer family trips. Additional options that can be added include solid-step entry stairs, a Lippert Smart Jack power jack, and the Jack-It Double Bike Carrier System.

This 32-foot travel trailer weighs in at 7,720 pounds (GVWR) and retails for $27,405 (base MSRP).

Manufacturer’s Specifications

Clipper Ultra-Lite 262BHS

Exterior Length: 32’ 0”

Exterior Width: 8’

Interior Height: 6’ 6”

Exterior Height: 11’ 0”

Freshwater Cap.: 40 gal.

Black-Water Cap.: 32 gal.

Gray-Water Cap.: 32 gal.

LP-Gas Cap.: 10 gal.

UVW: 6,225 lbs.

Hitch Weight: 720 lbs.

Axle Weight: 5,505 lbs.

GVWR: 7,720 lbs.

MSRP, Base: $27,405

www.coachmenrv.com

With her small bunkhouse travel trailer in tow, Kerri Cox has traveled near and far with her husband and two teenage sons, documenting their adventures on her blog, Travels with Birdy. When not on the road, she spends her time teaching and writing. Her words and photographs can be found in print and digital publications, including Trailer Life and the Good Sam Club Blog.