Incorporating a master suite and private bunkroom, the 2020 SportTrek Touring 343VBH has the space and amenities to keep people of all ages happy

Camping is one of the most celebrated family activities, but until recently, most travel trailer floorplans were not designed specifically for use by larger families.

A dinette that turns into a bed, a convertible sofa and sometimes extra bunks are the norm, and will do the job, especially when the kids are young. But what about when they become older (and louder) and want to bring friends? Or want to watch their own programs or videos? That’s when it’s time for a trailer with dedicated kid space so everyone can enjoy their vacation. That’s when it’s time to consider the SportTrek Touring 343VBH by Venture RV.

Venture RV SportTrek Touring 343VBH gallery- PHOTOS: VENTURE RV. FLOORPLAN: ROB ROY 1 of 7

The 343VBH is more than just an ordinary bunkhouse floorplan. It’s a two-bedroom, two-bath, two-door, three-slide getaway on wheels that thoughtfully satisfies the needs of the whole family, day and night. Enter through the main door, and you are greeted by a 70-inch trifold sofa bed (theater seating is optional) and a 42-inch Grand Dinette in the streetside slideout. The dinette is large enough to accommodate four adults, the sofa is well-padded, and both pieces of furniture are situated across from an entertainment center with a 40-inch television and an electric fireplace, with an AM/FM/DVD/MP3 head unit located behind frosted cabinet doors.

For the chef of the family, an L-shaped curbside kitchen offers plenty of countertop space, a Furrion three-burner stove with oven (and cool-blue LED knob accent lighting), overhead stainless-steel microwave and an 8-cubic-foot double-door refrigerator. There’s adequate cabinet and drawer space, and a large stainless-steel farm-style sink with a gooseneck faucet and pull-out sprayer should make doing dishes easy. There’s also a roomy drawer for pots underneath the refrigerator and a good-size pantry across the hall, plus more cabinet space on the opposite side of the counter near the entry door. If you require more storage space, a 36-inch portable plastic bin pulls out from underneath each dinette bench.

Located on the curb side of the trailer to the right of the entry door is the Jack-and-Jill bath, featuring a corner-mount 34-inch shower, porcelain toilet and a small vanity with a stainless-steel sink, storage and a mirrored medicine cabinet. It opens into the surprisingly spacious and inviting bedroom with dark wood cabinetry and faux reclaimed wood accents that match perfectly with the light faux-wood-plank vinyl flooring. The forward dresser offers drawers and room for hanging clothes, and at the foot of the bed is another dresser and electric fireplace. A flat-screen isn’t offered here, but the space is TV-ready, should you want to add one.

Quick Info Exterior Length 37′ 11″

Exterior Width 8′

Interior Height 6′ 10″

Exterior Height 11′ 6″ (with A/C)

Freshwater Cap. 40 gal.

Black-Water Cap. 64 gal.

Gray-Water Cap. 64 gal.

LP-Gas Cap. 14 gal.

UVW 8,660 lbs.

Hitch Weight 1,070 lbs. (dry)

GVWR 9,995 lbs.

MSRP $46,095 Special thanks to Curtis Trailers in Beaverton, Oregon, for help with this test. Curtis Trailers is celebrating its 71st year in business this year.

At the opposite end of the trailer is the kids’ room with its own solid entry door. In the small streetside slideout is a 70-inch convertible sofa, above which is a flip-up bunk. There’s a removable table in front of the sofa for mealtime, and on the opposite side are two more bunk beds with a ladder and storage. Late-night bathroom visits are easily managed by an adjacent half bath with a toilet and lavatory. A separate entrance door allows the kids (or anyone else, for that matter) to visit the bathroom from outdoors without having to walk through the living area.

Just beyond this entrance is the Campfire Café, an exterior kitchen with a two-burner stove, sink, small refrigerator and 40-inch flat-screen TV with a DVD player and separate speakers.

The stove-and-sink assembly unlatches and pulls out, and the large side-access door opens high to provide shelter from the sun or rain. Combined with an LP-gas connection for an exterior grill and a 20-foot power awning with integrated LED lighting, the 343VBH offers excellent outdoor-living opportunities.

For a big family on the go or a smaller family with friends, the 343VBH has something for everyone, at every age.