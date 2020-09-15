Bon Voyage! Winnebago Voyage V3436FL

Winnebago’s Voyage V3436FL with a 5-foot-long windshield and luxurious seating for six in the front living room gets high marks for comfort and style

Cloaked in sporty graphics, the updated Voyage is a result of feedback Winnebago solicited from RV owners and enthusiasts. The four-slideout, front-living V3436FL is the longest in the Voyage’s fifth-wheel line of four floorplans, and has all the makings for comfortable long-term living and traveling.

Walking through the amidships entry door after bounding up solid-feeling MORryde StepAbove stairs that fold up inside during travel, you’re greeted with the kitchen’s Chevron-patterned flooring, light-colored walls and solid-surface countertops matched against dark-wood cabinetry. A freestanding table under a picture window and an LP-gas/electric refrigerator are straight ahead in a flush-floor carpeted slideout. LED lights are set in a wood fixture over the table and controlled by a wall switch. Standard is an 8-cubic-foot fridge built into a cabinet with a pantry that can be swapped out for a 12-cubic-foot fridge and no pantry.

This design leaves plenty of room in the U-shaped kitchen to go about the business of cooking. For instance, with the sink, open counter space and three-burner range grouped together, veggies can be rinsed off in the stainless-steel farmhouse sink with its high-rise pullout faucet, moved to a cutting board for chopping and then tossed into a frying pan or the oven, all with the chef having to take just a step or two and a slight turn. The recessed range with metal grate and glass cover and oven are centered in a 65-inch-long counter beneath the window, and a 30-inch stainless-steel convection microwave is overhead.

Cabinet doors and drawer fronts are hardwood. A row of drawers with full-extension guides reside under an 18-inch-deep, almost 4-foot-long countertop where food can be set up buffet-style. Breaking up the solid-wood look are glass insets in four of the cabinet doors and a marble-looking San Antonio Haze backsplash.

As well-thought-out as the galley is with a closet, pantry and a desktop with a wireless cell-phone charger, the highlight of the V3436 is the front living room. From the kitchen, you can kick off your shoes, literally — the bottom step is open so shoes can be stowed under it — and walk up the three steps to leave the bustle of the galley and into the lounging area. Here you’ll find three sets of leatherlike deluxe seating. The two-seaters facing each other in the opposing slideouts are E-Z Glide sleepers, while the reclining theater seating faces forward and offers built-in USB ports.

This open floor space is accentuated by natural light filtering in from all directions. Taking center stage is a 5-foot-long, 41-inch-tall windshield, a brand-new feature for Winnebago Towables, over a 48-inch electric fireplace and a dual-zone entertainment system with HDMI and Bluetooth. So where is the TV you ask? A 50-inch LED telly is mounted on a lift and swallowed up in the cabinet behind the fireplace; with the press of a button, up it goes and then blocks the view out the curved windshield.

At the opposite end of the V3436FL is the bedroom with its own entry from the outside via fold-down LCI steps. Here we have another potentially bright room (unless you send it into darkness with the blackout shades), with its large window on the back wall (bottom portion slides open) and side-sliding window next to the entry door.

A walk-around 60-by-80-inch queen bed with padded headboard is standard. Slender shelves act as nightstands on either side of the bed and nearby are 120-volt AC outlets and USB ports. Storage is under the bed and a king mattress is optional. A mirrored wardrobe at the foot of the bed abuts a large seven- drawer dresser. Optional is a 32-inch LED TV mounted above the window.

In the bathroom, an almost-floor-to-ceiling linen closet with glass doors and washer and dryer prep share the wall with a step-up shower. Sliding glass doors close off the rectangular-shaped shower with skylight. A porcelain toilet faces the vanity, mirrored medicine cabinet and overhead cabinet. The stainless-steel sink is offset in the counter, leaving space to the left of it; a towel can be kept at the ready on the ring and overhead is a power vent.

A) queen bed B) table/chairs C) fridge/pantry D) theater seating E) entertainment center FLOORPLAN: ROB ROY

Voyage models are built on Winnebago’s W Series Foundation, a combination of 7,000-pound rated axles, Road Armor shock-absorbing equalizers and 16-inch G-rated tires. The W Series also features a drop-frame design for storage up front; in the case of the V3436FL, that puts the enormous insulated and well-lit pass-through storage under the front living room. Standard is the Comfort Tech Package with heated tanks and an enclosed underbelly and Extreme Weather Radiant Foil insulation. The Explorer Package, also standard, includes a 16-foot electric awning with LED lights, integrated 3,000-pound-capacity hitch receiver, roof-mount solar prep and Wi-Fi prep.

For those RVers in it for the long haul, the V3436FL fits the bill with extreme comfort, sleeping for six and a view outside no matter where you are seated inside.

Winnebago, www.winnebago.com