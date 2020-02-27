Slim, trim and with a single slideout, the easy-towing Winnebago Micro Minnie 2405BH fifth-wheel hosts a small family in style and comfort

Fifth-wheels occupy a fairly defined niche in the RV-towables universe. Wander around dealerships and RV shows in America, and you’ll find most fifth-wheel models range from 35 to 40 feet with weights heavy enough to require a three-quarter-ton or larger tow vehicle. You’ll see residential amenities like large sectional couches, king-size beds and hookups for washing machines and dryers.

Who are these fifth-wheel buyers? They are usually seasonal campers, snowbirds and full-time RVers. In other words, they’re mostly folks who spend extended periods of time in RV parks and resorts where their large rigs can easily fit and they can fully enjoy the creature comforts of their luxury apartments on wheels. Fans of the fifth-wheel will rave about the large exterior storage compartments, distinct separation between living and sleeping areas, and ease of towing in comparison to travel trailers.

The first thing you need to know about the new Winnebago Micro Minnie 2405BH is that it breaks all the stereotypes of what we expect from a fifth-wheel trailer in 2020. The length is a modest 26 feet, 9 inches, and exterior width is a slim 7 feet. With a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 7,000 pounds and a hitch weight of 1,140 pounds, this nimble fiver is safely half-ton towable, something that can’t be said for all of the models that are enthusiastically marketed under that umbrella.

So what’s the point? Who’s in the market for a fifth-wheel that can’t possibly offer the storage capacity and spacious interior of its typically much larger cousins? These Micro Minnies aim to combine the towable functionality and traditional layout of a fifth-wheel with the flexibility of a much smaller travel trailer. Want a fifth-wheel that can comfortably sleep a family of five and fit into a national park campground? That’s the Micro Minnie 2405BH.

When our own family of five first saw the 2405BH, we were a little concerned. It looked so slim, trim and tiny compared to other fifth-wheels we had been in. Five nights later, we all agreed it had carried the load of our family with remarkable style and grace. All of our stuff, and all of our bodies, fit comfortably, whether we were sleeping, working, eating or playing.

Form, Function and Winnebago Style

Starting with exterior storage, the front pass-through compartment does not have a lot of height but fits a griddle and camp stove with room to spare. Owners of the ubiquitous Weber Q will take note that ours could not fit into this storage space. Since the area offers depth but not height, we would use smaller bins to make the most of the space. A slam-latch system allowed us to easily open and close the doors, even when juggling items in our hands. There are no interior lights, so buyers will most likely want to add some battery-powered LEDs.

The spacious back storage compartment was large enough to fit all of the hoses, cables and tools typically stored in an RV. Plus, the rear bumper is hollow and offers the perfect place to store a sewer hose. The fifth-wheel had 912 pounds of cargo carrying capacity, so owners will have to plan accordingly when loading the available storage areas with their favorite camping gear to prevent exceeding the gvwr.

The outdoor kitchen is to the rear and offers a two-burner propane stove with two storage shelves for basic cooking supplies like spices and grill tools. A well-placed propane quick-connect allowed us to build out the kitchen with an additional table for our grill and griddle. The two burners fit a 10-inch skillet and 8-inch skillet, and a nearby spray port was conveniently placed for cleanup. There’s an additional propane quick-connect at the front of the rig as well.

The 18-foot power awning with LED lights covers most of the length of the fifth-wheel, a big selling point for families who prefer to spend as much time as possible outdoors. There are also 120-volt AC plugs, and an exterior sticker indicated that there was a cable hookup and a location to mount an outdoor television if desired.

At the rear of the fifth-wheel, we found a ladder for access to the TPO-covered roof, which was much appreciated considering the limited storage space to pack a ladder, which many RVers do. We were also pleased to find a full-size Trail Guide All Terrain spare tire, mounted and easily accessible. The rig is prepped for Voyager WiSight technology, but buyers will have to add the camera system as an aftermarket modification since it’s not available as an option from the manufacturer. The same is true for solar power. The fifth-wheel is prepped for solar by Go Power, but fans of off-grid power will have to purchase a solar package in the aftermarket.

Winnebago has departed from the industry norm with its exterior design, and this will especially appeal to folks who are less than thrilled with the standard RV swishes and swirls. This model has a clean, white fiberglass exterior with minimal straight black striping. Other exterior color options include Platinum and Champagne. The gel-coat fiberglass front cap includes the bold and stylish Winnebago branding. The power landing jacks will make setting up a bit easier, but the rear stabilizer jacks are manual and will require some elbow grease.

Home Away from Home

The entrance is toward the rear of the rig, and the Lippert SolidStep stairs, easily adjusted to the height demanded by your campsite, lead into the main living area. To the rear we found a comfortable couch that, along with the fold-up overhead bed, forms the “bunkhouse” part of this 2405BH. The area functioned remarkably well as both a sitting area and a sleeping space. Windows surround the couch on all three sides, making the small area feel open and bright. The end table on one side is big enough for books, magazines and devices, and sturdy enough to function as a step up into the top bunk. Two USB ports and a 120-volt AC outlet made it convenient to charge laptops and iPods.

Our youngest son proclaimed the jackknife sofa “cozy” and happily slept on it for our entire test. We actually left a fitted sheet on when we transformed it from bed to couch during the day, and simply folded the blanket and pillow, and placed them to the side. The top bunk could also be tucked away in the hinged position while still made, causing very little fuss in the morning and evenings.

Although there is no dedicated wardrobe space for the bunk dwellers, there’s ample room for their clothing packing cubes in the cabinets under the dinette seats. While the bunks were in continuous use for our family, we couldn’t help but think this was the perfect setup for grandparents who might have little ones along for the ride only periodically.

We loved the fact that the bunks were comfortable and functional but could easily be transformed into a truly lovely sitting area with direct views of the entertainment center. There we found the television and audiovisual system, which integrates AM/FM/CD/DVD/USB/Bluetooth capability and controls a three-zone speaker system for the main living area, bedroom and outside. It was easy to switch from one zone to the next. The speakers sounded just fine pumping out Elvis and Brenda Lee at dinnertime.

The entertainment center housed one large and one small cabinet, which provides ample storage for flashlights, card games and DVDs. There also was a device-charging pad, but only newer models will be compatible.

Directly to the right of the entrance is the kitchen, and if you feel pinched for space in this compact fifth-wheel, it will probably be here. There is no dedicated counter space, but the three-burner propane stove does have a hinged cover that can be used for food prep when closed. There is also a small flip-up counter on the side and a solid-surface cover for the sink. We managed to chop, dice and mix everything we needed, but it was definitely a juggle.

Having no place to permanently leave our coffee maker was a decided annoyance, and we would probably look to figure out a modification if this were our personal rig. There is no 120-volt AC outlet on the rear wall, only on the side of the cabinet by the door. Otherwise, two large cabinets and three drawers nicely fit RV kitchen gear including nesting bowls, pots, pans, dishes and silverware.

The taupe subway tile gave the small kitchen space a nice design feature that popped against the stainless-steel sink and faux-marble countertop finish. A microwave, oven and 6-cubic-foot two-way refrigerator top off a fully capable appliance package.

Heart of the Action

Across from the kitchen is a roomy booth dinette in a slide that easily seats four adults, and fit three children across one side just fine. During our time spent in the 2405BH, we ate, played games and worked at the dinette. The television could be viewed easily from one side, so between that, the couch and the upper bunk, we all had a place to sit on movie night.

And, yes, we also used the dinette for our third son to sleep, and he was perfectly comfortable. While it is less than enjoyable to break down and set up the dinette every day, it took only about five to 10 minutes. For this reason we think this fifth-wheel is a great option for families with up to two children but not ideal for those with more than that. Transforming the dinette will certainly grow tiresome after a short time.

The bathroom is uniquely positioned in the middle, separating the living area from the master bedroom. This allows for a rather spacious bathroom in a small interior. However, it also means that occupants have to walk through the bathroom to access the bedroom. While some will appreciate the design creativity, others will be turned off by the idea of being trapped in the front or back of the rig while someone is using the bathroom.

On one side of the bathroom, the shower is roomy with plenty of headroom. Heated and enclosed tanks will allow for use of the water system during the extended travel season. On the other side, there is a toilet and small sink with a vanity. A small amount of counter space for toiletries is paired with three cubbies that fit four bath towels and a few washcloths. The toilet is positioned so that you have to lean over it to wash your hands. This was easy to do, but we would definitely add a mirror elsewhere to make doing hair and putting on makeup a more comfortable task.

The 2405BH is less than 7 feet wide inside, without counting the slide, and we felt that narrow width more acutely in the master bedroom than in any other part of the fifth-wheel. The wardrobes on either side of the queen bed were narrow, but there’s an open shelf above the bed that could be modified with netting to offer more permanent storage in the bedroom.

What we liked True half-ton-towable fifth-wheel that fits in national park campgrounds and sleeps a family of five. What we’d like to see More creative storage solutions throughout the interior and more counter space in the kitchen.

In terms of sleeping comfort, the Dometic 15,000-Btu ducted air conditioner (an upgrade from the standard 13,500-Btu unit) offered registers in the main living area, bathroom and bedroom. It was quiet yet cooled the entire rig efficiently, even in the hot temperatures that we experienced during the test.

The Winnebago Micro Minnie 2405BH offers a unique and impressive option for folks who want to have a fifth-wheel towing experience paired with all the benefits of a lightweight RV. There are not a lot of fivers that fit in this category, although more companies are quickly jumping on this bandwagon. The good news is that Winnebago is putting its best foot forward with this niche product.

At the end of the test, our family could definitely imagine ourselves driving down the road in our beloved F-150 heading toward a national park campground with this rig in the rearview mirror.

Specifications

2020 Winnebago Micro Minnie 2405BH

Exterior Length 26′ 9″

Exterior Width 7′

Exterior Height 11′ 5″ (with A/C)

Interior Width 6′ 9¾”

Interior Height 7′

Construction BAL NXG chassis, aluminum structure, Noble Classic high-gloss

fiberglass side walls, TPO roof

Freshwater Cap. 31 gal.

Black-Water Cap. 25 gal.

Gray-Water Cap. 25 gal.

LP-Gas Cap. 10 gal.

Water-Heater Cap. 6 gal.

Refrigerator 6 cu. ft.

Furnace 18,000 Btu

Air Conditioner 15,000 Btu

Converter 30 amp

Battery Dealer installed

Tires 235/75R15

Suspension Torsion axles

Weight (freshwater, water heater,

LP-gas full; no cargo) 6,088 lbs.

Dry Weight 5,740 lbs.

Hitch Weight 1,140 lbs.

GVWR 7,000 lbs.

GAWR (2) 3,700 lbs.

Cargo Carrying Cap. 912 lbs.

MSRP, Base $38,780

MSRP, As Tested $39,180

Basic Warranty 1 year

In addition to contributing to Trailer Life, Jeremy and Stephanie Puglisi are writers for RVFTA.com and hosts of the RV Family Travel Atlas podcast. They are also the authors of Idiot’s Guides: RV Vacations. The couple spends as much time as possible exploring the country in a toy-hauler travel trailer with their three very energetic sons and Maggie the Camping Dog.