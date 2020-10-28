Lippert’s Easy-to-Install Tire Linc Monitors Trailer Tires

Lippert Components Inc.’s (LCI) Tire Linc Tire Pressure and Temperature Management System is an easy-to-install kit that constantly monitors trailer tires. The Tire Linc replacement valve-stem caps transmit the information via LCI’s OneControl app to your smartphone, and to an indicator fob accessory that alerts the owner of a tire problem with a simple audio and visual cue. Additional pairs of valve-cap sensors are sold separately so owners can monitor up to 20 tires simultaneously. MSRP is $259.95.

Lippert Components, www.lci1.com